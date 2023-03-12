‘The Little Mermaid’ Fans React to New Trailer From 2023 Oscars

The official trailer for Disney's live-action remake of childhood classic The Little Mermaid premiered during the 2023 Oscars telecast Sunday night (March 12).

Online, fans reacted with excitement to sweeping trailer, which showcases Halle's flawless vocals in "Part of Your World."

"My goodness. The #LittleMermaid trailer AND @HalleBailey have ARRIVED," one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user predicted an Oscar win of her own in Halle's future.

"Little Mermaid looks amazing, the cgi is cute, Halle looks gorg, the colors r vibrant, and THAT VOICCCCEEE, I will be in theaters!!!" another fan exclaimed on Twitter.

Another fan highlighted the importance of Halle — who was cast in 2019 — playing the role of Ariel by tweeting, "Black women and girls everywhere sobbing crying ripping their hair out after watching that my little mermaid trailer (I'm Black women and I can't stop crying)."

Disney's 2023 remake of their hit animated classic stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, as well as Melissa McCarthy as villainous sea witch Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, among others.

The original animated film was released in 1989 and became an instant classic and received Oscars for its original score and songs by Alan Menken. The fresh take on the film features four new songs and lyrics by Lin Manuel Miranda, who also plays Le Chef Louis.

Bailey is known for being one half of sister R&B duo Chloe x Halle and will also appear as Nettie in the upcoming musical adaptation of The Color Purple as Nettie.

The Little Mermaid hits theaters May 26. Watch the trailer, below:

See more reactions to the new trailer, below:

