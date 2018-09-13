‘The Voice’ Is Getting a Brand New Judge for Season 16

Music superstar John Legend has signed on as a coach for Season 16 of the singing competition series The Voice, NBC announced Thursday.

He will join Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as mentors. Carson Daly will be back as host.

"So excited!" Legend tweeted.

The entertainer cemented his EGOT status last weekend after he won an Emmy as a producer for the network's concert event Jesus Christ Superstar, in which he also sang and acted.

Legend won an Oscar in 2015 for his original song "Glory" (co-written by Common) from the movie Selma and a Tony Award in 2017 as producer of August Wilson's Jitney, which won for Best Revival of a Play. He also has 10 Grammy Awards for his recording efforts.

"John Legend is a one-of-a-kind musician and producer with remarkable skills that are beyond measure," Paul Telegdy, president of the alternative and reality group for NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "His multi-dimensional career and incredible talents provide a repertoire that will excite and inspire our artists. This coaching panel is sure to ignite Season 16."

Season 15 of The Voice kicks off Sept. 24. The coaches are Clarkson, Levine, Shelton and Jennifer Hudson.

By Karen Butler, UPI.com

