Something very ’90s is sneaking its way back into fashion — and you may already have a closet full of it.

The DIY trend that once ruled summer camps, school projects and sleepovers is suddenly having a major moment again, with about 1 million U.S. Google searches a month, up 20% year over year.

Even better? New sales data shows Americans aren't just searching for the nostalgic style. They're actually buying it again.

This ’90s DIY Trend Is Back

According to Free Spirited Clothing, interest has surged in 2026, with tie-dye searches reaching roughly 3.4 million in the four weeks between Feb. 8 and March 7.

READ MORE: The Top 100 Movies of the ’90s

For anyone who grew up in the ’90s, tie-dye wasn't just something you bought. You made it yourself — at summer camp, during a school project or at home with a white shirt and a questionable amount of dye.

“There's something very nostalgic about tie-dye because, for a lot of Americans, their first experience with it wasn't buying something from a store. It was making it themselves,” Abby Rafer of Free Spirited Clothing said.

Rainbow Is Still King

Tie-dye has gotten a modern makeover, with pastel, earth-tone and more understated designs now competing with the classic psychedelic look.

Photo by Barrett Ward on Unsplash girl in pink and white helmet riding bicycle on road during daytime

But Americans aren't exactly ready to calm down.

Rainbow/multi-color designs accounted for 22.51% of tie-dye purchases, making them the No. 1 choice nationwide. Blue followed at 16.90%, with green at 15.76%.

READ MORE: What It Was Like to Hang Out at the Mall in the '90s

Rainbow was also the favorite in 43 of the 46 states with enough sales data to determine a winner.

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So if you're suddenly tempted to grab a white T-shirt and start twisting it into a colorful little masterpiece, you're not alone.

The ’90s aren't done with us yet.