We Finally Know Who Bit Beyoncé

After a few long, unsatisfying months of speculation, we finally know the answer to one of Hollywood's wildest, most well-kept secrets: Tiffany Haddish has revealed who bit Beyoncé.

As rumored, actress Sanaa Lathan is the one who dared sink her teeth into Beyoncé's skin (!!) on that fateful December night, setting into motion one of the most ridiculously engrossing mysteries to ever grace the internet. She previously dismissed the accusation as "absurd," but Haddish, who's recounted the story in vivid detail to numerous publications, all-but-confirmed Lathan was the culprit in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm super good friends with [Lathan's] stepmom and her dad [Stan, a producer-director], and they were mad at me," she explained. "They were like, 'Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it's so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?' But I didn't try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyoncé kept me from goin' to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down."

For the approximately three people who managed to miss this tale the first time around, the events of the evening, according to Haddish, are as follows: At a party for Jay-Z's 4:44 album, Lathan was there "just, like, doing the mostest," including getting a little too close to Jay-Z for Beyoncé's comfort. When Queen B went to intervene, Lathan allegedly bit her right. in. the. face. Haddish then caught wind of the situation and wanted to confront her, but Beyoncé talked her down.

"She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill," Haddish previously told GQ.

Instead, they took a now-viral selfie together, and proceeded to torment the greater public by letting Beyoncé's biter roam anonymously through Hollywood. Four months later we can at last move on with our lives, if only to reflect upon what the internet has done to us.