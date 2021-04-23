One TikTok user is blowing minds with her unique cover of "A Thousand Miles."

On Thursday (April 22), TikTok user @ThatBrunette31, real name Madeline Mondrala, posted her cover of the 2002 Vanessa Carlton classic.

In the clip, which has since gone viral, Mondrala sings the song not only as Carlton, but as twelve other famous artists.

She begins the cover by singing as Alanis Morissette before transitioning into Lorde and Shakira. She also sings as Dua Lipa, Grimes, Blink-182's Tom DeLonge, Taylor Swift, Cher, Billie Eilish and, of course, Carlton herself.

And while her impression of Britney Spears is uncanny, her takes on Bjork and Lady Gaga are the clip's true showstoppers.

Watch the epic pop mashup cover, below:

Mondrala is a New York City-based singer-songwriter, also known as That Brunette. The independent pop artist recently released her latest single, "Capricorn Moon," on Spotify.

Listen to her original music—featuring her own unique voice—below: