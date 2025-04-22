Oh, to be a (gently) headbanging little baby in a pink onesie rocking out to Limp Bizkit.

A dad on TikTok is going viral thanks to an adorable video of him and his months-old baby jamming out to the nu-metal band's rollicking 2000 single "Break Stuff."

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 4.3 million times as of publishing, Tydris Tharp, a.k.a. user @tydristharp2, waves his baby girl's arms along to the beat as the daddy-daughter pair bop to Limp Bizkit.

The little girl is all big, blue eyes and smiles as she bounces along to Fred Durst railing in the background: "Your best bet is to stay away, motherf---er / It's just one of those days..."

That's right, don't mess with baby—or you'll be leavin' with a fat lip!

Watch the clip, which is sweetly captioned, "Memories for my daughter," below:

Users in the comments section of the video couldn't get enough of Tydris' itty-bitty rock star baby girl.

"She’s gonna have your music taste. Dads and daughters bond so hard over rock I swear," one viewer commented.

"[The] future's bright as hell," another wrote.

"Raising her right," someone else weighed in.

"She is just happy to be there," another user joked, to which Tydris responded, "Always for daddy daughter time."

But baby isn't just a fan of nu-metal—she's got diverse taste in rock music, and appears to enjoy screamo and pop-punk like her dad.

In another viral video, the little girl beams as her dad bounces her while Pierce the Veil's "King for a Day" plays.

In yet another clip, the smiley baby girl giggles as her dad plays her tummy like a guitar as Green Day's "Brain Stew" plays.

Horns up and rock on, little baby.