James From ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Is a Huge Metal Fan: Watch Him Meet Disturbed

Since the show first aired on Netflix in 2022, James B. Jones has been one of fans' favorite breakout stars from Love on the Spectrum.

The reality TV star, who is on the autism spectrum, has delighted audiences with his penchant for colorful, patterned shirts; love of swords and all things Renaissance Faire; and determined quest for love, which he finally found with Shelley Wolfe on Season 3 this year.

What fans likely didn't know until recently, however, is that James also has another love in his life: heavy metal.

After Season 3 began airing in early April 2025, the self-described "proud nerd who enjoys outdoor activities and indoor games equally" shared a video of him meeting one of his longtime favorite bands, Disturbed, at a concert for their The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour back in March.

READ MORE: Metal Bands Who Covered Pop Songs

"It was amazing to be able to meet a band who was hugely inspirational, to me, in my adolescent years," James captioned a clip of him excitedly doing a VIP meet and greet with the band on March 14 in Boston, Mass.

James, who brought Shelley along to the concert, revealed that he's seen Disturbed live in concert four times already, and excitedly told the band that he was only 13 years old when they released their debut album, The Sickness, in 2000.

"It was a pleasure meeting you, James! Thanks for [being a] Disturbed One since the beginning," the band commented under James' video.

Watch their interaction, below:

Check out James' pic with the band too, below:

According to his past Instagram posts, James is also a fan of bands such as Pantera, Amon Amarth, Linkin Park and Judas Priest.

But he isn't just a big fan of metal, though—he's also a burgeoning metal artist in his own right.

Late last year, he released the song "Heavy Metal Queen" as part of a collaboration with Massachusetts-based musicians the Clemenzi Crusaders. And it goes hard.

"Raven hair and ivory skin / Eyes that shine from a light within / Silver eyes that gleam at night / Gazing with the gift of second sight / She is the most magic woman whom I ever have seen / She'll forever be my heavy metal queen," James sings on the mystical banger.

Though not specifically written about Shelley, James' lady love does appear in the LARP-themed, black-and-white video for the track, in which she appears to play the titular Heavy Metal Queen. Watch below:

It remains to be seen if James will release more music anytime soon, but beyond metal, he seems to be a fan of rock in general.

At least, that's what it seems from his rollicking karaoke cover of Aerosmith's 1975 smash "Walk This Way," which he sang during his first date with Shelley last year. Rock on, James.