TikToker Seemingly Exposes Target Black Friday Scam

Are Black Friday sales actually saving you money? TikTok put this theory to the test by examining their local Target stores and unveiled something quite unexpected.

TikToker @DJDowneyGirl posted a video of her discovery on Nov. 25 which received more than 25 million views in less than 24 hours. The video featured her walking around her local Target and checking the price tags on items and comparing it to the Black Friday sale tags.

She first looked at a Samsung television which retailed for $649.99 as a Black Friday deal. She pulled the other sign underneath it to the general Target price beforehand and discovered the exact same price.

Another television retailed $429.99 both before and during the sale. A third television was originally marked at $329.99 and was once again updated to the same price for the Black Friday sale.

"I'm confused," she told the camera of the prices. “It's the same, I don’t get it."

In a follow-up video, she explained that she was going to purchase some snacks at the store and wanted to see if some of the videos that she saw online claiming that Black Friday prices were marked the same or even increased during the sale, were actually real.

The comment section of the viral TikTok had mixed reactions to the news. Most people wondered why they left old or new price tags underneath the sale postings to begin with. Others already knew that sale scams were a common practice.

"I found one where the regular price was lower than Black Friday deal," one person claimed. Another added, "I worked at Target back in 2015 thru 2020 and it was always like that things are on sale a month before Black Friday."

"Far too many of us have worked retail for us to not check these," another joked.

"All the ppl who worked in retail in the past saying this was normal - WHY DIDN'T U TELL US?? Betrayal," one user responded.

Other people have found similar results at their own local Targets and have posted their own price comparisons to social media.