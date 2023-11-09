Timbaland Apologizes to Britney Spears for Telling Justin Timberlake to ‘Put a Muzzle’ on Her

Timbaland has apologized for saying Justin Timberlake should "put a muzzle" on ex-girlfriend Britney Spears.

The producer made the comment last month during a live interview with 9th Wonder at the Kennedy Center amid the release of the pop idol's tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me.

Taking questions from the audience, he said of the star: “She goin’ crazy, right? I wanted to call JT, ‘Man, you gotta put a muzzle on that girl.'”

And during a TikTok Live, he said: “I apologize to the Britney fans and her."

His apology was in response to one user, who commented: “Yes, ‘you know about respecting women?’ Hell yeah.”

In the tome, Britney says she felt she was made out to be a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy" in Justin's music video for "Cry Me a River," which Timbaland co-wrote and which came after their well-publicized split in 2002.

Britney also confessed that she cheated on Justin with Wade Robson, and that Justin cheated on her as well.

It has long been rumored Britney, 41, and Justin, 42, split after three years of dating when she cheated with Australian choreographer Wade, 41, with the lyrics to the song fueling speculation.

In her book, she wrote: “We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night.”

Britney also insists she stayed loyal to Justin for years “with that one exception," and that she and Justin were able to stay together afterward and move past it.

In 2001, Wade choreographed Britney’s "Oops... I Did it Again" and "I’m a Slave 4 U" music videos as well as her Live From Las Vegas concert special, and she gushed about him in a chat in 2000 with Good Morning America: “He’s just like a child prodigy, seriously... He’s a genius. He’s amazing.”

Wade lived his life relatively out of the spotlight until he famously claimed in the 2019 Leaving Neverland documentary he was abused as a child by the late King of Pop.

Justin, who is now settled with two sons with his actress wife Jessica Biel, 41, is said to be reeling over the revelations in Britney’s book.