Tom Cruise Reportedly Has ‘No Part’ in Daughter Suri’s Life

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise has reportedly not seen his 16-year-old daughter Suri in a very long time — and it doesn't seem like he wants to, according to reports.

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, the Mission Impossible star has "no part" of his and ex-wife Katie Holmes' daughter's life.

However, Holmes and Suri reportedly have a great relationship, and the actress is thrilled her only daughter is "leaning toward" staying in NYC and possibly pursuing a career in fashion.

"Suri is applying to schools all over the place. [Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective," the source added, claiming that Holmes is "overwhelmed" with mixed emotions.

Cruise and the Dawson's Creek alum tied the knot in 2006. The couple welcomed Suri the same year and called it quits in 2012.

Following their split, the actor reportedly drifted apart from his daughter.

It's believed Cruise hasn't been seen publicly with his daughter since around 2013. Even though his and Holmes' custody arrangement allows him to see his daughter for up to 10 days a month, he allegedly chooses not to.

The Top Gun star reportedly pays around $33,000 per month in child support for Suri.

It's believed that Cruise currently remains on good terms with his two other children — Isabella, 29, and Connor, 27 — whom he and ex Nicole Kidman adopted in 1992 and 1995, respectively.