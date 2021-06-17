These Top Songs Are Part of Spotify’s ‘Billions Club’ and Have Been Streamed More Than a Billion Times

What songs have been streamed more than a billion times? Thanks to Spotify's new Billions Club playlist, it's easy to find out!

The new Billions Club playlist contains155 songs that have reached over a billion streams the music platform. In addition, any artist who reaches the billion streams milestone receives their very own custom, commemorative plaque.

"Spotify has long celebrated artist milestones and we wanted to find a unique way to honor the artists and songs fans can't stop listening to," Spotify's Global Head of Creative Artist Partnerships Ashley Graver told Billboard of the new playlist. "The Billions Club playlist is a natural evolution of the plaques you have seen from multiple artists, and we are excited to give fans a one-stop destination to enjoy some of the most-streamed songs in the world." Currently, the No. 1 most streamed song, coming in with 2,827,957,327 streams to date (June 17), is Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You." Sheeran's songs "Photograph," "Perfect" and "Thinking Out Loud" also have over a billion streams each.

The Weekend's "Blinding Lights" ranks second with 2,322,946,045 listens. His hit "The Hills" is also in the club.

The Tones & I's "Dance Monkey" is No. 3 with 2,248,482,543 plays.

Elsewhere on the playlist, Post Malone has a whopping eight tracks with over a billion streams, while Billie Eilish and Halsey each have three songs on the list. Rihanna's "This Is What You Came For" with Calvin Harris and "Work" featuring Drake are also included. Harris and Dua Lipa's "One Kiss" is also on the list, along with three other Lipa songs.

Listen to the enter Billions Club playlist, below: