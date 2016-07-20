Seven years after T.R. Knight left Grey's Anatomy amid a rumored feud with show creator Shonda Rhimes, the actor is happily taking a new trip to Shondaland — more specifically, to ABC's The Catch.

Knight, who's Grey's character, George, was killed in a 2009 episode after injuries sustained during a horrific bus accident, has been cast in the second season of the detective mystery, according to TV Guide. Details surrounding Knight's character on the show, executive produced by Rhimes, haven't been unveiled, but the actor's nonetheless excited to get to work.

"Working with Shonda, Betsy [Beers], and Allan [Heinberg] again fills me with immense joy," he said. "I am heartened to be returning to Shondaland and excited to work with this exceptional cast!"

"Shonda, Betsy and I are beyond excited to have T.R. back in the Shondaland family — and on The Catch in a role the was created and written especially for him," Heinberg added.

TV Guide reported that Knight decided to leave Grey's after what he called a "breakdown in communication" which resulted in a scaling back of screen time. Eventually, he told the show's higher-ups he wanted out.

"My five-year experience proved to me that I could not trust any answer that was given [about George]," Knight told Entertainment Weekly in a cover story, via CNN. "And with respect, I'm going to leave it at that."

Surprised to see Knight headed back to Shondaland? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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