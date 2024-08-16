High Level Travel Warning Continues for this Caribbean Hot Spot

We love our getaways, especially those tropical vacations.

From Hawaii and Mexico to Bermuda and the Caribbean, we have plenty of crystal clear, warm waters and umbrella-drink-destinations to choose from.

Earlier this year, the United States issued travel warnings to three of the most traveled holiday hot spots for us Americans. Since then only one remains on the "reconsider travel" list.

Here are the levels used in travel advisories and warnings by the United State's State Department.

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Level 4: Do Not Travel

Mexico has since been removed from level three to two depending on the area. It was placed on high alert even in popular tourists destinations for increased kidnappings of foreigners as well as sexual assault and rape.

The same goes for the Bahamas, which also dropped from level three to two. The state department was warning people to choose a new place to vacation because of increased deadly violence in the daylight. Although it wasn't often aimed at tourists it was still happening in popular, tourists areas outside the safety of resorts.

One favorite vacation spot that still remains at level three is Jamaica. The U.S. State Department is keeping the island at a level three travel warning.

Reconsider travel to Jamaica due to crime. Exercise increased caution regarding medical services. Some areas have increased risk. Violent crime occurs throughout Jamaica. Tourist areas generally see lower rates of violent crime than other parts of the country. The homicide rate reported by the Government of Jamaica is among the highest in the Western Hemisphere. Armed robberies and sexual assaults are common, even at all-inclusive resorts.

Obviously any travel requires extra caution, especially in unfamiliar areas.

