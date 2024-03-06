Travel Warnings Issued for These 3 Popular Tropical Destinations

It's always a bit disconcerting when travel warnings are issued whether it's within our country in various states or outside our country. And right now with Spring Break travel for families and college students in the air, we're hit with more.

According to The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico, anyone planning to vacation in Mexico and its many popular destinations or even those out of the way hidden gems should be aware of increased kidnappings of foreigners, sexual assault and rape, unregulated alcohol and pharmaceuticals as well as crime in general.

U.S. citizens should exercise increased caution in the downtown areas of popular spring break locations including Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum, especially after dark.

In some cases, gang violence not aimed at tourists could still mean vacationers caught in the crosshairs as has happened before according to Boston 25 News so it's really about staying alert and enjoying your resort which is guarded and behind locked gates.

According to KTLA News, keep a close eye on your drinks even within resort walls as well. Meanwhile, it's imperative to stay in groups and only travel on toll roads if you plan to leave your resort.

If the Bahamas is your planned destination this Spring according to the U.S. Embassy there, increased deadly violence is happening in the daylight often not even aimed at tourists, yet happening in popular areas outside the safety of your resort.

Finally, if you plan to spend some time on the island of Jamaica our U.S. Embassy there is a travel warning because of crime and sexual assault even at the resorts as well as under-resourced medical services including hospitals.

Safe travels no matter where you plan to go on Spring Break even if it's a staycation.