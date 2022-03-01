Travis Barker Developing ‘Inked and Iced’ Tattoo and Dental Implant Series

Travis Barker is seemingly everywhere these days, and he'll soon be turning up with a new television series titled Inked and Iced.

While most are aware of the heavily-tatted Blink-182 drummer's body art, the musician has recently been expanding his canvas to include diamond dental implants. And having continued to build upon his bodily artwork, Barker has taken that idea and turned it into a new series.

Per Deadline, the musician has partnered with Bullish Content, run by exec Paul Lima, and This Is Just a Test Media, to develop the new Inked and Iced series.

The unscripted reality series will follow Barker's new venture with "diamond dentist" Dr. Tom Connolly, and will also feature other celebrities and musicians undergoing high-end diamond dental implants while simultaneously receiving full body tattoos, all while under anesthesia.

This Is Just a Test Media's Aengus James says, “Inked and Iced is about self-expression, the human body as an art canvas, capitalism, eccentricity, and entrepreneurship. Travis is a genius. It’s the kind of out-of-the-box programming that Paul is tremendous at developing.”

Bullish Content's Paul Lima adds, “We’re thrilled to be following Travis and this innovative business as it launches and grows,”

Barker has previously starred in the MTV reality series Meet the Barkers and is also expected to appear in the upcoming Kardashians Hulu series now that he's engaged to Kourtney Kardashian. It has not been revealed as of yet which network will air the Inked and Iced series.

Meanwhile, Barker remains busy musically continuing to help out artists such as Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Willow and Ho99o9 while also working toward the next Blink-182 album.