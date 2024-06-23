Travis Kelce Is Taylor Swift’s Backup Dancer at London Eras Tour Concert: Watch

Travis Kelce is a Super Bowl winner and now a Taylor Swift backup dancer!

On Sunday (June 23), the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made a surprise appearance on stage during Swift's third concert at Wembley Stadium in London. During the new The Tortured Poets Department era portion of her concert, Kelce joined the backup dancers on stage, dressed in a tuxedo complete with a top hat. He was seen alongside two of her male backup dancers during the interlude before her performance of "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

He first appeared on stage with the two dancers before taking the job of one of her dancers to pick her up like a doll and bring her to the center of the stage of the B-stage off the catwalk. He then sat her down on the red couch before he began to fan Swift. Kelce and the dancers began to do faux makeup touch ups to her. Before he exited the stage, he even broke into some cheesy dance moves.

Watch Travis Kelce perform with Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour, below.

Despite dating for several months, Swift and Kelce became Instagram official this weekend with an epic selfie. Swift posted a photo of her alongside Kelce, Prince William and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who attended her first London concert on June 21. Notably, Prince William was caught dancing to "Shake It Off" in the balcony.