Who Plays the Members of 4*Town in ‘Turning Red’? Meet Pixar’s Boy Band

Meet 4*Town, Pixar's very first animated boy band.

The five-member group will make their debut in Disney and Pixar's 2000s coming-of-age comedy Turning Red, out March 11 exclusively on Disney Plus. Fans are already talking about the A-list talent featured in the movie, as well as the relatability of being a young boy band fan.

Inspired by groups such as the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC, as well as K-pop boy bands, 4*Town's music was created by brother-sister duo Billie Eilish and Finneas. (The latter even voices one of the band members!)

The five-member group's Y2K-nostalgic single "Nobody Like U" is featured in the film, and there's even a music video for the track, which features their animated characters on magazine covers along with the star of the movie: the tween-turned-red panda herself, Mei!

Fans can even download virtual concert tickets, GIFs and wallpapers of 4*Town via their official website, because what boy band doesn't have their own (digital) merch?

Listen to 4*Town's "Nobody Like U":

Below, learn more about the members of 4*Town and find out who provides the voice behind each boy bander.

Robaire (Jordan Fisher)

Disney / Pixar / Neilson Barnard, Getty Images

Toronto native Robaire is the dreamy leader of the band. He sings, dances and plans on having a successful solo career in the future, according to his official bio. The character is voiced by actor and multi-hyphenate Jordan Fisher.

Fisher is a musician, actor, dancer, singer and Broadway alum. He previously worked with Disney on various projects including its fireworks theme song, "Happily Ever After." He's appeared in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and Work It. In 2019, he played Mark on Fox's Rent: Live.

"When you don’t hear 4*Town singing you hear a score that is so dynamic, and so Asian inspired, and so right for this piece," Fisher gushed about the role to What's On Disney Plus. "Everything about it feels like something that has been missing for a really long time. For us to be a part of that is just a dream.”

Tae Young (Grayson Villanueva)

Disney / Pixar / Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

An avid lover of animals, adorable Tae Young is the youngest member of the group who dedicates his time off tour to rehabilitating wildlife. He's voiced by Grayson Villanueva.

Villanueva is an actor, singer, editor, beatboxer and vocal arranger. The only other film or television project that they appeared in was an episode of Modern Family back in 2017.

Aaron Z. (Josh Levi)

Disney / Pixar / Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

Aaron Z. is described as stoic and shy. He is the athlete of the group and is the best dancer and choreographer of 4*Town. He's voiced by Josh Levi.

Levi is an actor, singer and dancer that hails from Houston, Texas. He was a finalist on Season 3 of The X Factor and formed the group Citizen Føur. Friday Night Lights fans may recognize him as Darius Merriweather.

Aaron T. (Topher Ngo)

Disney / Pixar / Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

Aaron T. is the fast-talking comedian and acrobat of the group. He's in charge of breaking up the tension between its members when things get rough on the road. He's voiced by Topher Ngo.

The emerging voice acting talent often shares song covers on YouTube.

"Knowing this film, I find myself relating to Mei [the main character]," Ngo told Stage Right Secrets about his role in Turning Red. "Me and the messiness of growing up but also wanting to honor my culture and my heritage and my family but also wanting to be wild have some fun."

Jesse (Finneas O'Connell)

Disney / Pixar / Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images

Jesse is the oldest member of the band and was in art school pursuing a ceramics degree before the band made it big. When the struggles of fame get too tough, he sits down at a potter's wheel and spends time with his two kids. He's voiced by Finneas O'Connell, also known as FINNEAS.

FINNEAS is known for co-writing and producing his sister Billie Eilish's music, as well as touring with her as a member of her band. He is also a successful pop artist in his own right and has worked with talent including Ringo Starr, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez and Halsey.