Real-Life Mario Kart? Turtle Crashes Through Couple’s Windshield (VIDEO)

Sometimes art imitates reality. In one case of a person on TikTok their life imitated a game of Mario Kart.

In the video posted by the user @loritachaquitabonita, she showed a turtle that had been flown into her windshield as she was driving down the road. Stuck in its shell, the title refused to come out.

Officers and animal control arrived on the scene to assist in the removal of the turtle. Luckily, they were able to take the turtle out of the windshield and it appeared to be doing just fine. The video was even complete with a sound from Mario Kart.

People in the comments section of the video hilariously reacted to it.

"His name is now Dash," wrote one person.

"Why does the turtle look like hes mad at YOU for being in HIS way," joked another.

"Hello insurance?! Yes Hi I just got hit by a turtle," quipped someone else.

"Bro definitely doesn’t have insurance," someone else on TikTok commented.

In a follow-up video to the incident, the TikTok user shared an update on how the turtle was doing after the incident.

"Since many of you have asked, the turtle is fine," she said.

"We handed him over to the animal control to take him over to a sanctuary," the TikTok user added.

She goes on to detail the incident, saying that a truck in front of her car hit the turtle and instead of crushing him, it flipped him in the air and sent him into their windshield.

She and her husband are both doing fine with little injuries after the incident.