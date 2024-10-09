TikTok Famous Pastor’s Wife Slammed for Viral Video Packing for Disney World Amid Catastrophic Hurricane

A TikTok star is being blasted online after she posted videos of her preparing for a trip to Walt Disney World as the deadly Hurricane Milton got close to Florida.

In the since-deleted TikTok, creator Cecily Bauchmann shared a behind-the-scenes look at her and her family's packing process before they headed to the airport to depart for their trip to the state. The video has since been reposted by another TikTok user.

"This lady's heading to Disney knowing a cat 5 hurricane is otw. The lights are on but no one is home, she wrote in the clip.

Since the video went viral, other TikTok users have posted videos on the platform where they have slammed Bauchmann for her decision to head to the state amid the national concern.

One person on TikTok labeled Bauchmann as "callused" amid her trip to the sate.

"How callused do you have to be about doing a pack with me to of to Disney, to go to Florida the Florida is in a state of emergency cause a massive hurricane is about to hit it," the user said.

Another person even went on to question as to why Disney is even open during this time given the fact that the hurricane is coming.

Another user revealed that Bauchmann did end up login through with her plans to visit Disney and had made post about it to her social media accounts despite the backlash that she had already received.

Since the storm has begun to hit Florida, Disney has released an update sharing that they will close starting at 1:00 pm on October 9.

"On Wednesday, October 9, our theme parks and Disney Springs will be closed in phases beginning at 1:00 PM," the announcement reads.

"Magic Kingdom park, EPCOT and Disney Springs will close at 2:00 PM. Parking garages at Disney Springs will also close at 2:00 PM, and will remain unavailable during the storm," they added.

"The Walt Disney World Emergency Operations Center is connected to weather experts and community leaders. Please know these adjustments have been made in order to leave time for our Guests and Cast Members to return to their Resort hotels or homes safely hours before higher winds are expected to reach Central Florida," the organization furthered.

It is unclear as to what Bauchmann and her family will do during the closure of the parks.