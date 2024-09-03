Disney World Muppets Photo Op Removed After Kids Destroy Set 72 Hours After It’s Installed: REPORT

The Disney World Muppets lab photo op has reportedly been removed shortly after being installed.

According to people on social media, the Muppets lab photo op has reportedly been taken after first appearing at EPCOT Food and Wine Festival.

One user on Twitter shared screenshots from a person that alleged that kids were to blame for the attraction getting taken down.

"It took less than half day for parents to let their kids destroy the muppets photo lab in the Odyssea building - literally every piece was detached from the table and broken! It is opening day people," the person wrote.

The user described the situation and what they saw.

"It was BAD, they had everything glued down to the table and the kids were pulling it off. They broke all the fake test tubes, they were throwing the fake food props around and they were trashing the entire thing while the parents stood right there laughing at them and nor caring. Even signs were pulled off the display and thrown on the floor," they added.

After the set was reportedly destroyed, Disney removed the entire set.

The photo op allowed for guests to interact with several props and Easter eggs from Muppets past. It took them inside the world of Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker.

People in the comments section shared their thoughts on the situation.

"The entire family should be barred from Disney property for life. It’s. That. Simple," said one person.

"Why doesn't this surprise me," questioned another person.

"This makes me sad I didn’t get to go," wrote a potential guest.

"This is what bad parenting looks like," quipped one user.