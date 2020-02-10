Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking Open Letter After Kobe and Gianna’s Death

Vanessa Bryant said her "brain refuses to accept" both Kobe and Gianna are gone.

In a heartbreaking new statement posted to Instagram on Monday (February 10), the basketball legend's wife opened up about how she is grieving with the loss of her late husband and 13-year-old daughter after they, along with seven other people, died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26.

She called Kobe and Gianna's death a "nightmare" and said she cannot accept the fact that her daughter died while she gets to live another day, but that she wants to remain strong for her three surviving children.

"I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone," Vanessa wrote. "I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live."

She continued, "Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all."

Vanessa posted the caption alongside a video from Slam magazine that showed highlights of Gianna at Mamba Sports Academy. The footage also included moments with Kobe, who coached his daughter's team.

You can read Vanessa's open letter in full, below: