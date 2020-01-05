Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan married longtime boyfriend Michael Kopech in an intimate ceremony on Saturday (January 4).

Morgan chose a gown by Eisen Stein Bridal that featured intricate beading and lace before changing into a second dress for the reception by Grace Loves Lace, E! Online exclusively confirmed.

The 27-year-old married her best friend in Florida at Homestead's Historic Walton House in front of 40 family members and friends, which included the bride's Riverdale co-stars. The actress walked down the aisle to Yoke Lore's "Truly Madly Deeply" and the couple's first dance as husband and wife was to Tim McGraw's "My Best Friend."

"We both knew the first day we met that 'this is it' and I'm so excited that today officially starts our forever," Morgan told E! News. "Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him."

The MLB player popped the question on the Fourth of July at a stunning waterfall after two years of dating.

See photos from the big day, below.