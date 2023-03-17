TikTok Users Share Horror Stories About Catching Their Parents Having Sex

A couple in Arizona went viral on TikTok after sharing their 6-year-old daughter's relatable reaction to hearing her parents getting it on.

In the clip, Matt Underwood informs his wife, Jayci, that their daughter is "crying 'cause she heard you screaming, and she wanted to make sure you were OK."

Matt then tells Jayci that she should go talk to her.

As Jayci enters the little girl's room, she can hear her sobbing. "I heard you screaming and I wanted to know what’s wrong. But no one was answering me," the child says.

"Our door was closed. I’m so sorry," Jayci tells her daughter.

The little girl explains she thought her mom was being "hurt or something."

"Oh, no, I’m not hurt. I’m sorry that I scared you," Jayci responds.

"I also heard you ordering pizza," the little girl adds, as Jayci bursts out laughing.

In the comments section, TikTok users related to the video, which has been viewed more than 50.8 million times as of publishing. Many shared their own horror stories about catching their parents in the act.

"When i was a kid, I found my stepmom tied up and I tried rescuing her," one person wrote.

"The next day my daughter said 'I heard clapping noises last night,'" another commented.

"My daughter used to say she was scared at night because she could hear ghosts saying 'ohhh,'" someone else revealed.

"My daughter knocked on the door and told me to 'breathe through the pain,'" another user wrote.

"My son once came in the room as quiet as a ninja, walked around to the other side of the bed and said, 'Daddy, get off of mommy,'" someone else shared.

Speaking to TODAY.com, Jayci explained why she and her husband shared the clip of their daughter on TikTok in the first place.

"Do I think that kids should be used as content? Absolutely not. And do I think that you should pick up your phone and record your child in a distressed moment? Absolutely not. But the reason I decided to post this was because I knew it would be so relatable and funny to adults," she said.