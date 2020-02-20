A viral video of a subway singer covering Lady Gaga's "Shallow" from A Star Is Born has taken the internet by storm.

A British woman named Charlotte Awbery captured everyone's hearts this week after a stranger asked her to finish the lyrics to the Oscar-winning song as she was exiting the subway.

It all started when prankster Kevin Freshwater, a content creator who posts videos on Facebook, was filming a comedy bit he calls "Finish the Lyric." He randomly approaches people with a microphone and sings a portion of a song before asking them to complete it.

"Finish the lyrics!" he told an unsuspecting Awbery, before singing the first lines of Gaga and Bradley Cooper's duet. At first, she seemed confused and embarrassed by his request, but eventually, she responded with some mindblowing vocals.

"Wow, you're really good! Keep goin'!" Freshwater said after hearing her voice.

However, little did he know he had just discovered some rare talent. She then launched into the rest of "Shallow," belting out the chorus with the voice of an angel. Seriously, it's an absolutely flawless rendition.

"You're brilliant! Well done! Are you a singer?" he asked.

"Yeah," she replies.

Check out Charlotte Awbery's incredible cover of "Shallow," below:

Footage of her performance quickly went viral, racking up millions of views on both Twitter and Facebook. It didn't take long for the internet to find the woman with the golden voice and her Instagram account has since gained over 60 thousand followers.

It turns out, Awbery is a singer-songwriter who has covered other hit songs in the past, including Sia's "Chandelier." Just last week, she posted a video of herself singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."