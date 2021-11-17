Iconic 2000s Brand Von Dutch Exposed in New Hulu Docu-Series About Murder

File this one under things you probably never saw coming.

Remember Von Dutch? The brand was well-known for its iconic trucker hats that pretty much every celebrity, from Gwen Stefani to Paris Hilton and Ashton Kutcher, was spotted wearing in the '00s, as many a paparazzi pic from the era proves. Well, it turns out there was a lot more to the company than just trashy-chic, post-Y2K fashion trends.

Many of Von Dutch's darkest secrets will be excavated in a brand new Hulu docu-series called The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For.

Per Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the owners of the Von Dutch brand at the time, Mike Cassel and Bobby Vaughn, were apparently hiding murder, money laundering and even ties to Nazi Germany during the brand's heyday:

Cassel, who had ties to Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar, may have used the fashion brand to launder money.

You'll hear first-hand stories from Cassel and Vaughn, who was charged with said aforementioned murder, in the docu-series.

The series will also feature a number of star-studded interviews, one of which is from Hilton, who helped the brand rise to fame. In the trailer, Hilton claims that Von Dutch was like a uniform to her back in the day.

Something tells us we'll never look at early '00s fashion the same way ever again.

If you're dying to get the full story for yourself, you can stream The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For on Hulu starting on Thursday, Nov. 18.