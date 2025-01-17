Walmart Now Selling Luxury Handbags Like Prada, Louis Vuitton

What in the actual haute couture world is happening?!

What a leap for Walmart to go from selling fake Hermès Birkin bags, nicknamed the "Wirkin," to authentic designer handbags, but yes, it's happening.

According to the Quartz website, nearly 30,000 pre-owned, high-end items are now for sale online with Walmart. This includes those coveted brands like Chanel, Prada, and Louis Vuitton. Don't expect your typical Walmart prices, though.

The move follows the viral success of the “Wirkin,” a dupe of the famous Hermès Birkin bag, and marks a significant step in Walmart’s resale business. By offering luxury goods at accessible prices, Walmart aims to broaden its appeal to high-income shoppers who have been driving recent sales growth.

It's not just high-end handbags, either.

According to Quartz, this partnership is through the second-hand online resale company Rebag, and it isn't just about handbags. Walmart's online store is also selling luxury watches, jewelry, and accessories. There will also be exclusive high-end items for Walmart members.

I just saw a $10,000 Rolex for around $5,000 and $600 Gucci sunglasses for around $350.

READ ON: Why Controversial Walmart Handbag Sold Out for Good in a Few Days

According to Yahoo! Finance, Walmart's goal is to tap into high-end goods for the price-conscious who are still willing to drop big bucks on pre-owned luxury goods and hard-to-find pieces. Walmart actually launched "Resold at Walmart" last year in 2024, and the company hopes its collaboration with Rebag will help with its sustainability goals dedicated to secondhand goods going to new homes versus the landfills.

Click here if you feel like perusing.

Walmart has been growing its third-party marketplace, competing with Amazon's luxury goods section called The Shop, operated by online retailer Shopbop.

LOOK: 25 things that have different names depending on where you live in the US Sta ﻿ cker compiled a list of 25 different things that have region-specific names using news, dictionary, and academic sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale