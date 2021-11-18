When Is the 2021 Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon?

Thanksgiving 2021 is right around the corner which means classic turkey dinners... except for two special turkeys.

The annual tradition in which the president pardons certain turkeys around Thanksgiving dates back to Abraham Lincoln, who granted clemency to a single bird in 1863. By the 1970s, most presidents took part in pardoning a turkey. George H. W. Bush created the official tradition and ceremony.

This year, President Joe Biden will pardon two feathered friends from slaughter.

Here's what we know about the ceremony, below:

What Are the Names of 2021's Pardoned Turkeys?

The pardoned turkeys for 2021 are named Peanut Butter and Jelly. The two turkeys were raised in a flock in Farbest Farms in Jasper, Ind. They birds were flown to Washington, D.C. earlier this week to attend press events leading up to the annual ceremony. Previously pardoned turkeys have also been named after food, such as Corn and Cob; Tater and Toe; and Peas and Carrots.

Who Will Pardon the Turkeys?

President Joe Biden will officially pardon the turkeys during a ceremony at the White House's Rose Garden.

When Do the 2021 Turkeys Get Pardoned?

The ceremony will take place on Friday (Nov. 19).

Where Will the Pardoned Turkeys Go?

Peanut Butter and Jelly will be flown to West Lafayette, Ind. to live at Purdue's Animal Science Research and Education Center. They will have an indoor living space with a "shady grass area."

Meanwhile, 12 celebrities including Billie Eilish and Joaquin Phoenix petitioned Biden to not pardon the two turkeys this year, but rather request that all the turkeys from the Indiana flock live out the remainder of their lives at a sanctuary.

How to Watch the 2021 Turkey Pardon:

The White House social media channels will be updating Americans after the ceremony on Friday (Nov. 19).