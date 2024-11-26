Make $2,500 Watching 25 Holiday Movies in Just 25 Days

Talk about an awesome Christmas gig. 'Tis the season for holiday movies on basically every streaming service, whether it's an original Hulu or Netflix film or those Hallmark movies we can't get enough of; binging is part of the season's DNA.

Not only does this holiday dream job pay $2,500, but you also get a free year of all top streaming services. This is such a perfect side hustle if your idea of the perfect festivity between Thanksgiving and the new year is binging holiday movies.

If you want to apply, then meet your new, potential boss. According to the Cable TV website, they're partnering with DIRECTV as more of a contest than a literal job application for the position of Chief of Cheer.

According to Mental Floss, only one person will land this one-off dream job for a fun $2,500 bucks in 25 days.

After reviewing the applications, CableTV.com will select one candidate to become the “chief of cheer.” They must watch 25 holiday movies of their choosing within 25 days. They won’t need to buy or rent the movies, as CableTV.com will supply the streaming subscriptions. After the weeks-long marathon, the chief of cheer must write reviews of each of the films and the streaming services. They will be required to pick the best platform at the end of the job.

After writing up those honest reviews, you get to keep the streaming services free for a year. And don't worry, the Chief of Cheer gets the ad-free versions of DIRECTV STREAM, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark+.

Hurry, though; the deadline to apply is Saturday night, November 29, 2024, at 11:59 PM.

Click here to enter.

