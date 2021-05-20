Wednesday Cast in New Tim Burton-Directed ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff Series

It's fitting that the big reveal of who will play Wednesday Addams in the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday would actually arrive on a Wednesday (May 19). According to the Hollywood Reporter, director Tim Burton has cast young actress Jenna Ortega in the title role for the Netflix-backed series.

Ortega is the latest to take on the role as the dark and gothy youth, following memorable turns by Lisa Loring in the original 1960s TV series and Christina Ricci in the 1990s big screen adaptations. Chloe Grace Moretz also voiced Wednesday in the recent animated films.

Ortega's credits include Yes Day and the series Jane the Virgin and You.

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

The new series has been described as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy." Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability to thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town. The quest also allows her the chance to solve a supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

For Burton, this is the second shot at The Addams Family franchise, previously being attached to direct a 3D stop-motion animated take. He'll serve as director and executive producer for Wednesday, which will span eight episodes.