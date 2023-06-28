What Happened to Colby O’Donis?

Colby O'Donis hit the music scene circa 2008 with his hit single, "What You Got," featuring Akon, as well as a feature spot on Akon's "Beautiful," which hit the Top 20 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

His debut album, Colby O, was released through Akon's Kon Live label in 2008. O'Donis wrote or co-wrote 14 of the 15 tracks, while Akon co-wrote 10 tracks. The album's peak position on the Billboard 200 albums chart was 41, but it nabbed the 14th spot on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

However, O'Donis is best remembered for his collaboration with a young Lady Gaga on her breakout hit single, "Just Dance," which he was featured on. The two often performed the song in the club circuits before it skyrocketed to success and went 11x Platinum in the U.S.

Watch Lady Gaga's "Just Dance" Music Video ft. Colby O'Donis:

Below, discover what Colby O'Donis is up to today and if he's still making music.

How Old Is Colby O’Donis Today?

O'Donis is 34 years old and was born on March 14, 1989, in Queens, New York. However, the singer was 10 years old when he was featured on the Stuart Little soundtrack as a young performer and 17 when he signed a record deal with Babyface. He was only 19 years old when he was featured on Lady Gaga's "Just Dance."

Colby O’Donis’ Most Famous Songs

Aside from his features on hit singles, O'Donis' most famous song is "What You Got" from his debut album. The song still has over 43 million streams on Spotify.

READ MORE: Who Sings 'Give It to Me Baby' on 'Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)'?

"What You Got" debuted on the Hot 100 at 86 but quickly climbed to number 14 and remained in the top 50 for 25 weeks.

His other top-streamed songs include "Thinking Bout Ya," "Under My Nose," and "Let You Go."

Watch Colby O'Donis' "What You Got" Music Video ft. Akon:

Is Colby O’Donis Still Making Music?

After building his music career as a child by opening for artists like Backstreet Boys, 98 Degrees, Britney Spears, and more, O'Donis released his singular solo album, Colby O, in 2008.

He continued to release singles after his album but took a four-year hiatus and worked on a sophomore album, Start Over, that was set to release in 2014 and was ultimately axed.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, O'Donis began working on music again and has since released several singles, including his latest, "Don't Worry," in 2021 and a remix of Nelly's "#1" in 2022.

His last music video was 2019's "Confidence."

Watch Colby O'Donis' "Confidence" Music Video:

Colby O’Donis Now

O'Donis married Erin Yvonne, a dancer, actress, and life coach, in November 2016, and the couple has one daughter together, Alina Cruz, 4.

O'Donis also alluded to new beginnings on Instagram on June 17, 2023, when he shared that he cut his hair and wrote in the caption, "A lot of new things happening in my life & I wanted to be aligned with the new frequency. If you knew me from the past, then you don’t know me at all."

Over the past few years, O'Donis launched O'Donis Music Group, where he has spent time "working heavily within the sync space," according to his website. The site says that he has worked with brands like Apple, MLB, NBA, NBC, FOX, and more.