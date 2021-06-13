Here’s What Jennifer Lopez’s Mom Reportedly Thinks of Ben Affleck

On Wednesday (June 9), the performer's mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, was photographed filming something alongside Ben Affleck at the Wynn Resort casino in Las Vegas.

"Guadalupe loves Ben and is happy that he is back in Jennifer's life," an insider close to Affleck told E! News. "They enjoy gambling together and have done it in the past. Ben had the opportunity to work in Vegas this week and she came out."

Another source told People that "in the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close."

"Guadalupe loved Ben," they added. "She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago. She is thrilled that they are back together now. Jennifer is very close with her mom. It's very important to her that the person she is with gets along with her mom."

Apparently, Lopez was happy about her mom and Affleck's recent Vegas outing. The source claimed that they "both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel.”