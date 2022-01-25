When We Were Young Adds Third 2022 Festival Date
The When We Were Young Festival, an emo paradise featuring more than 60 bands including My Chemical Romance and Paramore, has added a third date after tickets for the first two individual events sold out. A third installment is now set to take place on Oct. 29, 2022 at the same venue, the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
While the first pair of festival shows were set back-to-back on Oct. 22 and 23, this third festival is booked for the following weekend with only a slight tweak to the massive bill. Alex G is set to replace Wolf Alice and La Dispute will not return for a third appearance.
Organized by Live Nation, the fest also came under scrutiny due to the catastrophe at the live event company's Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas last year that left 10 dead and many more injured due to security failures, among other things. An investigation into these issues are currently underway and Live Nation is also facing several lawsuits as a result of the tragedies that occurred. The entertainment company released a statement in response and pledged that safety of fans, artists and staff is "thoroughly planned for."
Tickets for the When When Were Young Festival have been in high demand (hence the third show) and countless fans were left stuck in a digital queue for hours as they awaited for their opportunity to secure entry into what is largely being dubbed a dream lineup for any scenester.
A pre-sale will begin on Jan. 31 at 10AM PT for fans who sign up for early access to passes at the festival website. Just make sure you don't accidentally visit a similar website domain that was purchased by the band I Set My Friends on Fire, who made the move in retaliation to not being invited to play at the festival.
Any remaining tickets still available after the pre-sale will be on sale to the general public beginning on Jan. 31 at 2PM PT.
View the complete lineup directly below.
When We Were Young Festival — Third Show Lineup
My Chemical Romance
Paramore
AFI
The Used
Bring Me the Horizon
Taking Back Sunday
Dashboard Confessional
Alkaline Trio
Manchester Orchestra
A Day to Remember
Pierce the Veil
I Prevail
The Story So Far
Dance Gavin Dance
The All American Rejects
Boys Like Girls
Carseat Headrest
Sleeping With Sirens
Knocked Loose
Jxdn
Avril Lavigne
Motionless in White
Black Veil Brides
Ice Nine Kills
Senses Fail
Bayside
Silverstein
Palaye Royale
Mayday Parade
The Maine
Neck Deep
Bright Eyes
Jimmy Eat World
Atreyu
Acceptance
Story of the Year
Mom Jeans
Nessa Barrett
The Starting Line
Thursday
Anberlin
Armor for Sleep
Glassjaw
PRVIS
Poppy
Saosin
TV Girl
We The Kings
Hawthorne Heights
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
The Wonder Years
Royal and the Serpent
3OH!3
Lil Huddy
State Champs
Four Year Strong
The Ready Set
Kittie
Horrorpops
The Linda Lindas
Meet Me @ the Altar
Prentiss
The Garden
Alex G