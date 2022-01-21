The upcoming When We Were Young Festival has added a second day after what was first announced as a single-day event sold out. Earlier this week, Live Nation, the promoter behind the stacked emo fest, responded to concerns about the safety of the event.

Then on Friday (Jan. 21), Live Nation said the new second date — Oct. 23, 2022 — was added due to overwhelming demand. Tickets are on sale now.

On Tuesday (Jan. 18), over 60 bands were announced to be performing at the inaugural When We Were Young Fest at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Oct. 22. Read Live Nation's statement revealing the extra date down near the bottom of this post.

When We Were Young Festival's headliners are My Chemical Romance and Paramore.

Who else will be there? AFI, The Used, Bring Me the Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, A Day to Remember, Pierce the Veil, I Prevail, The Story So Far, Dance Gavin Dance, The All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, Carseat Headrest, Sleeping With Sirens, Knocked Loose, Jxdn, Avril Lavigne, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Senses Fail, Bayside, Silverstein, Palaye Royale, Mayday Parade and many more. See the complete lineup below.

But this week, several commenters on Twitter and elsewhere voiced concerns about the safety of WWWY, some noting that Live Nation also organized last year's Astroworld Festival that ended in 10 deaths. The promoter and its parent company are currently under investigation and facing several lawsuits as a result of that tragedy.

Further, a number of fans speculated about the pure logistics in hosting such a large number of bands within a single day. However, the newly added date is a repeat of the first day's lineup.

Get tickets and info at whenwewereyoungfestival.com.

Due to overwhelming demand, a second date has been added to the When We Were Young Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Tickets for the new date are on sale now. The festival will feature the same lineup on both dates, which includes: My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, The Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, A Day To Remember, Pierce The Veil, I Prevail, The Story So Far, Dance Gavin Dance, The All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, Car Seat Headrest, Sleeping With Sirens, Knocked Loose, JXDN, Avril Lavigne, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Senses Fail, Bayside, Mom Jeans, Mayday Parade, The Maine, Neck Deep, Silverstein, Palaye Royale, Bright Eyes, Poppy, Nessa Barrett, Wolf Alice, Acceptance, Story of the Year, Atreyu, PVRIS, Saosin, Glassjaw, Lilhuddy, TV Girl, The Starting Line, Thursday, Anberlin, Jimmy Eat World, 3OH!3, State Champs, Four Year Strong, We The Kings, The Wonder Years, Royal & The Serpent, The Ready Set, Kittie, Hawthorne Heights, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Garden, Horrorpops, Meet Me At The Altar, The Linda Lindas and Prentiss. GA tickets start at $224.99, GA+ tickets start at $399.99 and VIP tickets start at $499.99. VIP cabanas will also be available to purchase for guests 21 years of age and older.

2022 When We Were Young Festival Lineup

