For Some Reason, There Is Now a Shrek Quesadilla

We remain perpetually fascinated by the world of movie-related (and TV-related) tie-in food. Typically, these sorts of things — like Little Caesar’s The Batman calzony or Brisk Iced Tea’s Venom Symbiotic Dark Cherry Limeade — tend to come right before or during the promotional campaign of the movie. The idea is for a restaurant or company to draft off the popularity of a big motion picture, and for the motion picture to get extra advertising for itself through the marketing of these foods. (In that sense, every one of these is symbiotic, not just Symbiotic Dark Cherry Limeade.)

But here is a rare exception to that rule. Suddenly, without warning or much explanation, there is now an officially licensed Shrek quesadilla. That’s despite the fact that there hasn’t been a new Shrek movie since 2010. (Let’s hope these quesadillas haven’t been sitting around in a warehouse since then...)

The quesadilla, which is available through MrBeast Burger, consists of “two smashed crispy beef (or Impossible) patties with house seasoning, American cheese, diced white onions, pickles & caramelized onions, wrapped in a crispy spinach tortilla” so that it at least matches the color of everyone’s favorite green ogre from a movie franchise that’s essentially been defunct for a dozen years.

You won’t find MrBeast Burger restaurants in your hometown, because there are no such places. Instead, local restaurants sign up to make the food offered on the MrBeast Burger menu, and customers can order it for delivery through the company’s website or app. The company was created by YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson in 2020.

You check whether there is a MrBeast Burger affiliated restaurant near you on their website. Good luck and happy randomly licensed quesadilla eating.