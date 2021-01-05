Whitney Port shared she has experienced a pregnancy loss.

The Hills star took to social media on Monday (January 4) to announce that she experienced a pregnancy loss with husband Tim Rosenman. The pregnancy loss follows a 2019 miscarriage.

“Hey, everyone. This is not an easy one. We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey. Sadly, I lost the pregnancy. Timmy and I weren't sure if we still wanted to put this out there. I wasn't sure I wanted to relive the pain,” she revealed in an Instagram caption.

“However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation. Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all. I’m sad but I’m ok and we will try again,” she continued.

See the post in full, below.

“I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this. I know though that our community will share, band together and support ... 'cause you always do,” she added.

In September 2020, Port, who shares a 3-year-old son Sonny with Rosenman, opened up during the season finale of The Hills: New Beginnings about her 2019 miscarriage and how much it affected her emotionally.

"The grief is all-consuming," she admitted. "It’s all you can think about. It’s like a death is happening inside your body, and you’re also supposed to show up for your child that you have and you can’t really be sad in front of them, and you’re just confused if your feelings are okay [or] if they’re too dramatic."

"The thought of the death of something that you haven’t met yet … it feels silly, but it’s not, because it’s you,” Port said during the episode. “It’s a part of the love you have with your husband and it’s just heartbreaking."

Our thoughts and hearts are with their family at this time.