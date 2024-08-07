Does Jennifer Lopez ‘Set Up’ Her Paparazzi Photos?

Former Hills star Whitney Port and her husband Tim Rosenman reportedly saw "weird" Jennifer Lopez allegedly staging paparazzi shots in the Hamptons.

On a new episode of her With Whit podcast, Port detailed the alleged experience.

"Candy Kitchen in Bridgehampton … is so special that I’m pretty sure JLo the other day was riding her bike to get a scoop of ice cream for a paparazzi shot," Port claimed.

Her husband added that Lopez apparently "did not even go in" and was "just there for the exterior shot."

Rosenman then called the pop star "weird" and said that she is "addicted to attention," which Port agreed with.

"That’s her vibe. She’s popped everywhere. Her continually looking hot in cute settings is what keeps the machine going," the former reality TV star said.

"She’s already as famous as you can be, why does she need to stoke the fans of her own flame? Seems unnecessary. Why does she feel the need to keep the machine going?" Rosenman asked.

"Maybe she likes … extra f--king attention," he added.

According to Page Six, Lopez spent her birthday and the Fourth of July in the Hamptons, minus her husband Ben Affleck.

Recently, reports of the couple heading for divorce have been circulating but nothing has been confirmed.

Affleck has even reportedly purchased a $20 million bachelor pad, per the outlet.

Lopez has not commented on Port's accusations, but in the past, fans have wondered if the singer stages paparazzi shots.

In June, Vox reported that after negative speculation surrounding her canceled tour, allegedly failing marriage and "heavily scrutinized bodega order," Lopez was suddenly captured on camera with Affleck by her side.

"I’ve never seen such an obvious pap walk in my life," one TikTok user wrote of the pics, according to the outlet.

"They clearly called the paps on themselves," someone else added.

Someone on Twitter/X echoed the same sentiment, writing, "JLo set up that staged paparazzi photoshoot so fast."