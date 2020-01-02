Wilmer Valderrama Engaged to Model Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama is engaged to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco after eight months of dating.

The That '70s Show star announced his engagement on Instagram late Wednesday night (January 1), writing, "It's just us now. 01-01-2020," alongside a photo of his romantic beach-side proposal in San Diego.

His new fiancée also posted a close-up shot of her stunning pear-shaped diamond ring.

According to the couple's Instagram Stories, the two celebrated New Year's Eve in Mexico with some friends before heading to California, where the Valderrama popped the question.

The 38-year-old actor previously dated Demi Lovato from 2010 to 2016 and the two remained good friends following their split. He also notably supported the "Sober" singer after her near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018.

He was spotted visiting Lovato at the hospital multiple times during her recovery and fans even thought the longtime couple was going to get back together until Valderrama and Pacheco started dating in April 2019.

"[Valderrama] definitely wants to make sure [Pacheco] feels taken care of," a source told E! News at the time. "Even if they are just doing simple things, they have a lot of fun and are always smiling."

The two later made things Instagram official in June after he introduced the model to his fans.