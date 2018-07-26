Demi Lovato’s Ex Wilmer Valderrama Visits Her in Hospital Following Overdose

Wilmer Valderrama was spotted visiting his ex-girlfriend, Demi Lovato, in a hospital in Los Angeles on Wednesday (July 25).

In photos obtained by E! News, the actor was seen entering the medical facility Lovato is currently recovering in following her reported July 24 drug overdose.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source shared that Valderrama was “shattered” by the news of Lovato’s overdose.

“Even after they broke up, they continued to be very good friend,” the source said. “They have mutual admiration for each other and he has and will always believe in her. He’s watched her fall and has seen her rise.”

Valderrama and Lovato dated between for six years after meeting on set during the filming of a PSA. The couple split in 2016 and released a statement via social media acknowledging their breakup: "This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another."