Ariana Grande, Kehlani and More Celebs React to Demi Lovato Overdose

Well wishes are already flooding in for Demi Lovato, who was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Tuesday (July 24) after an apparent heroin overdose.

Among those that showed their support on Twitter are Ariana Grande, Kehlani, and Ellen DeGeneres.

"Sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before," wrote Kehlani, who joined Lovato on her Tell Me You Love Me tour earlier this year.

"Addiction isn’t one of those things you can put yourself in the shoes of," she continued. "You had to have fought the fight yourself or had it rip your family apart your entire life... even then, the latter is still not the same thing. this isn’t the time for the picking apart or making light of."

Tweeted Grande, simply: "I love you @ddlovato."

Lovato is reportedly still in the hospital receiving treatment after being found unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home. Her condition is unknown, though a source told People she is "okay and stable."

See more reactions below.