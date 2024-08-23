Two Reasons the ‘Window-Shades-Up-Rule’ on Airplanes Actually Makes Sense

I'm of the camp that it's a waste of time and energy to get all worked up over airplane rules. I mean are they really hurting anyone?

Whether they seem nonsensical or annoying, it's easier to just sit back, relax, and enjoy the flight.

Anyway, one of those nonsensical-sounding rules that's often made fun of, is having the window shades raised while the airplane is taxiing, taking off, and landing.

However, there area actually two legitimate rules behind it and they totally make sense.

Close-up airplane window at sunrise Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

According to Conde Nast and the US Sun, it's all about safety issues for those just-in-case emergency moments.

REASON ONE

The main reason flight attendants ask us to keep our window shades up is so everyone, especially the flight attendants, can see outside while taxiing, takeoff, and landing.

From a safety standpoint, open shades help improve situational awareness. For example, during an emergency evacuation, flight attendants or passengers need to be able to see outside to determine whether it’s safe to open and use an emergency exit. You don’t want to send someone out an over-wing exit if the engine on that side is still running or on fire.

Airplane flying over tropical sea at sunset Getty Images loading...

REASON TWO

If anything happens during take-off and landing, which are the riskiest stages of every flight, it helps if our eyes are adjusted for the current lighting for more efficient reaction time is needed.

That’s also the reason why the lights in the cabin are dimmed for take-off and landing. , to be able to view both sides of the plane as one could be unsafe to exit from. The purpose is to allow your eyes to adjust to the outdoor light levels so that if there is an emergency and you have to rapidly evacuate you won't be blinded by the sudden burst of light.

Makes sense to me.

