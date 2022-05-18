A woman's flight was interrupted mid-air after she awkwardly caught a man secretly taking pictures of her feet while the two were seated next to each other on the plane.

Alina Bedrossian took to TikTok explaining she saw the creep taking the snaps and captured a video of the man in the act.

"Cuz wtf am I supposed to say. #weirdo #delta #floridaman #FindYourEdge #fyp," she captioned the clip viewed over 5.3 million times.

In the viral video, Bedrossian can be seen relaxing in her seat with her legs stretched out in front of her.

The man leans forward with his phone in his hand and snaps a pic. He even has the audacity to look at the picture after he takes it.

Watch the clip here:

Users were outraged by the audacity of the passenger to boldly take pictures of her feet.

"That would totally ruin my flight tbh," one person wrote, while another commented: "The fact that he even looked at the pic in front of you after lmaooo."

Others noted she should have charged for the snap. "I would’ve been like 'and that will be $50,'" a person weighed in, while another commented: "That ain’t free."

