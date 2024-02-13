Woman Confused After Boyfriend Tells Her She’s ‘Too Skinny,’ Then Asks Her to Lose Weight: ‘Feel Like a Doll’

A woman on Reddit is feeling confused after her boyfriend insisted she gain weight, only to then demand she lose it.

"A few months ago my boyfriend said that I was too skinny for him and he wanted me to have more curves. He loves my body the way it is but if I were bigger and healthier, he would love them too. I'm sure it backfired on my self-perception and willingness to have sex, but OK," she began.

"I gained weight. I started eating more calories and more protein. I started exercising and lifting weights. I can definitely say that I have more curves and he seemed very pleased with it," she continued.

However, after the woman showed him her "results on the scale,"he responded by telling her that "losing 10 percent of fat would be good for me."

"Then he said I could start with 5 percent and see if I could see the muscles better. I suppose that he wanted me to be bigger so why should I lose weight now? To be honest, I don't think I look like my body fat percentage in the sense of example photos on Google," she shared.

The woman wishes her boyfriend would have just told her he preferred the "gym girl" look, since they already had an "unpleasant conversation" regarding her body.

"Then he gave me advice on what to do and what his girl friend does to avoid fat as much as possible. I don't want to feel like a doll that can be changed but I feel like I have to do it to please him," she concluded.

Reddit users rallied around the woman in the comments, with many suggesting she ditch her boyfriend.

"When he said you should gain weight, he was picturing you would look a certain way if you did. You gained weight and it didn’t look how he thought it would, so he wants you to lose it. He probably hoped all the weight would go to your butt and boobs while the rest of you stayed small and defined. It sounds like he wants you to be curvy and cut at the same time. He probably looks at Instagram models who have had plastic surgery too much," one person wrote.

"Idiots like him assume when women gain healthy weight it all looks the same. Forget the fact that they can visibly see different shapes around them every damn day as proof that every body is different," another chimed in.

"Absolutely not, this guy wants you to spend your whole life molding yourself into some unattainable shape. The real goal is to destroy your self-esteem and make you feel like you'll never be good enough for him," someone else commented.