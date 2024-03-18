Woman Dumps ‘Creepy’ Boyfriend After Discovering He Secretly Recorded a Girl at the Gym

A woman dumped her boyfriend after she discovered on his phone that he was secretly recording a girl who was at the gym.

"I was going through my boyfriend's phone and I found a video he recorded of a girl at a gym from right outside my door," she wrote on Reddit.

He apparently deleted the video the same day that he recorded it, and she "found it in his trash."

Her boyfriend told her that he was "drunk" and that is why he took the video.

"I have ended things because I felt it was creepy that he did that, but he is not accepting it," she concluded her post.

Users blasted the man in the comments, with many agreeing with her decision to dump him.

"'But he is not accepting it.' So what! It's over. Who cares what he thinks. Right? (Beyond that, he's pretty stupid. Who goes to the gym to work out when drunk?)," one person wrote.

"He was recording from outside? I don’t know if that makes it better or worse. What was the video? Was it just her walking to her car or was there more to it. But either way, it’s a red flag. Moving on seems reasonable to me," another user chimed in.

"This is some serious predatory s--t. For the record I’ve been drunk thousands of times probably and never once thought to take a video of a stranger," a third person scoffed.