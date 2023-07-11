Reddit Slams ‘Jealous’ Woman Who Exposed Sister’s Breast Implant Surgery to Family

A woman was roasted on Reddit after declaring that, in the midst of an argument, she told her family that her sister secretly got breast implants.

She explained her older sister is "always" complaining about being "sick," something she had grown tired of.

"She was also diagnosed with an autoimmune disease about a year ago, Hashimoto's disease I think? And has ever since been blaming literally every single one of her issues on her autoimmune disease. Even if the issue is completely irrelevant. She stubbed her toe? It’s because of her disease. She’s late to an event? It’s because of her disease. She doesn’t feel well? It’s because of her disease," the woman wrote via Reddit.

According to Mayo Clinic, "Hashimoto's disease is an autoimmune disorder" in which the "immune system creates antibodies that attack thyroid cells as if they were bacteria, viruses or some other foreign body."

The woman detailed that her sister was informed by doctors that she's probably had the disease her "entire life."

"She also [five] years ago got breast implants. And ever since then was when she said she started feeling so sick and horrible all of the time. If y’all don’t know, breast implant illness is a real thing. It’s very common where women who get breast implants will start feeling sick after getting them," the woman continued.

During a recent visit with relatives, the woman says her sister started "doing her usual complaining" about not feeling well.

"I just got fed up with her complaining and told her that her being sick all of the time and feeling horrible is because of her breast implants. Because she didn’t start feeling that way until after she got them," she recalled.

"Now, she didn’t like that I said that at all and started screaming at me that 'you don’t know what the f--k you’re talking about, you’re just trying to make this all about you.' And so on," the woman continued,

Their mother overheard the argument and stepped in, pulling her into another room and scolding her for exposing her sister's breast augmentation to their family, as they didn't know.

"Yes, I see how I might’ve embarrassed her, but the truth was gonna come out anyways," the woman concluded, defending herself.

Users in the comments section slammed the woman for exposing her sister's secret and not taking her medical situation seriously.

"It was completely unnecessary to say. Also you're not a doctor ... just because you read about breast implant illness doesn't make you one and it certainly doesn't make you an expert on Hashimoto's. Regardless of why your sister is not feeling well, the lack of empathy you have over her not feeling well is odd. If you're truly concerned about her welfare then you would encourage her to go see her doctor versus outing her at a family outing," one person wrote.

"She wanted everyone to know she has breast implants. She's jealous," another commented.

"I mean, you’re not a doctor. You can’t diagnose her illness and you don’t know how she actually feels, you have no idea how sick she might actually be. Whether it’s the implants or not picking a fight with her at a family gathering was always gonna be an [a--hole] move. Have you ever suggested that the implants were the cause before? Have you tried to understand just what she’s dealing with? Also complete [a--hole] move to disclose that she has implants when she didn’t want people to know. She’ll probably get judged very harshly by your family now," someone else weighed in.