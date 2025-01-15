Woman Holds Funeral for Her Amputated Arm: ‘R.I.P.’ (VIDEOS)

A woman on TikTok has found a humorous way to deal with the trauma of having her arm amputated while dealing with cancer.

In a video posted on Tuesday (Jan. 14), the aptly dubbed @semibionicbarbie posted, "Utilized my free will and had a memorial for my arm that I lost to cancer."

The one-minute clip showed the woman seeing her amputated arm for the first time while dressed in appropriate funeral attire, complete with a black lace veil.

The arm was nestled on a pillow under a blanket for viewing.

During the video, a caption noted that she was in "literal shock" upon seeing it.

"Oh my god! Look at that thing," she said in disbelief as she turned to face the camera.

"I feel many things at the same time," she somberly remarked later in the video.

The woman's friends also gave their thoughts on the arm funeral, ranging from "morbid but fascinating" to "happy to bring some closure."

Warning: Videos below contain images of an amputated limb and could be upsetting to some viewers.

"No one has ever made a TikTok like this before, this is a first and you should be proud," one viewer commented.

"What a way to physically process grief while mentally processing as well. A wake for an amputation is so thoughtful," someone else wrote in the comments section.

"I love it so damn much," another person agreed.

In another video, the woman again shared her sense of humor about the situation.

"It's right behind me, isn't it?" she joked, before the camera panned over her shoulder to reveal the amputated arm resting comfortably in its bed.

In a previous video, she also shared her experience with "one of the rarest cancers on Earth," which was the cause of her arm amputation.

She said she was diagnosed with a soft tissue cancer that only affects around 1,000 people per year.

The woman shared that her symptoms started at age 16 when she began feeling an unexplainable pain in her arm, and as the years went on, her symptoms progressed.

Her pain forced her to drop out of college and move back home to seek treatment, which included chemotherapy and surgeries.

She also shared that she only has one week of inpatient chemo treatment left before she will "hopefully be done with it forever."