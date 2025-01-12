Influencer Has Six Rib Bones Removed For Smaller Waist, Turning Bones Into Crown

A popular TikToker removed her rib bones to achieve a smaller waist and has decided to use the bones to create a truly one-of-a-kind art piece.

Influencer Emily James shared a series of TikTok videos documenting her journey of removing six bones from her rib cage in a cosmetic surgery and answered questions from followers about the surgery. The trans woman shared that she underwent the $17,000 procedure and was able to take home her rib bones.

Content Warning: Medical images of bones are shown below in TikTok videos.



James said in a TikTok video that she was initially going to give the bones to her best friends, but decided on another way to commemorate the procedure to "be happier with mama."

The video shows the actual six rib bones, from her left and right sides, in various lengths, inside a LabCorp plastic bag.

"I plan on having someone make a crown and incorporate my bone pieces in there," she shared. "So if you know anybody who knows someone who can make this a reality, let me know!"

James shared that she had so many jokes and puns regarding what to do with the bones. One follower suggested to boil them down and make them into a broth or barbeque. Another joked to make them into dog chew bones.

In Q&A videos, James shared that she opted to have the rib bones entirely removed since she believed that it would be less painful than shaving the bones down to achieve a smaller waist.