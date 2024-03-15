Woman Angry Parents Let Her Niece, Nephew Make a Mess in Her in Bed While She Was Away

A woman is furious with her parents after they allowed her niece and nephew to sleep in her bed, and make a huge mess, while she was away on vacation.

The 22-year-old woman explained she's the youngest of her siblings and still lives with her parents, even though she buys all her own food and pays rent.

"Back in October, I went on a three-day trip with some of my friends. When I came home, my bed had food stains and crumbs in it, and lots of my belongings were moved around or on the floor. My parents explained that they had my nephew (age 4) sleep in my room while I was gone," the frustrated woman wrote on Reddit.

She told them that she doesn't mind the kids sleeping in her bed when she's not there, but doesn't appreciate "coming home to my room being a mess and my bed being dirty."

In response, her parents told her to lighten up and said she was "overreacting."

"Last month, I went on a weekend trip for my co-worker's bachelorette party and once again, I came home to my room being messy, and I even found not one but two very chewed up pacifiers in my bed and more old food. I was very annoyed and I told my parents that I'm really not OK with this, and that I wished they'd at least wash my bed sheets after the kids had been in my bed," she continued.

In return, her parents called her a "control freak and a neat freak."

"They even got my sisters involved and said I'm being a baby about my [niece and nephew] using my bed when I'm not even home. No one in my family is on my side and they think I'm being childish. This escalated when my sister called me to talk about the situation. She lectured me and said that it's my parents' house and they can use the space how they like, and she said I'm acting like a spoiled brat, and that if I was her child, she'd kick me out of the house," the woman explained.

"What on earth am I paying rent for then if not for my space?" she concluded.

Users rallied behind the woman in the comments, with many slamming her family for not respecting her wishes.

"You pay rent, so it is your space whether you're home or not. If they want to use your bed, they should ask first. You can say yes, if they clean up after themselves and wash the bedding, or you can say no. You could even say you're going to put a lock on your door," one person wrote.

"I’d be petty and deduct a cleaning deposit and day rate of a hotel off your monthly bill. When they ask where the rest is, quote them back: 'Lighten up, stop being such control freaks!'" another commented.

"You’re paying rent and you deserve a private space that you control. They need to respect your boundaries. At a BARE MINIMUM I think you could at least request no food in your room. Gross. Next it will be ants in there. If they can’t agree to treat you with as much respect as a renter would get then I do suggest moving out if you can. I’m sorry,probably they still see you as the youngest kid even though you are an adult who needs privacy," someone else shared.