Man Infuriates Slacker Son by Buying Car for ‘Smart, Hardworking’ Niece Instead

A man landed in hot water with his son after shelling out thousands of dollars to purchase his niece a car.

"I have a 24-year-old son who so far has done nothing with his life. He didn't go to college and works a minimum wage job at a restaurant. He lives with his friends in a small studio and they play video games all day. He has no plans for his future," the man wrote on Reddit.

In contrast, his niece, who recently turned 18, "is planning to go to a good college."

"She also has a part time job and she tutors other kids in her free time. She plans to move out of her parents' house as soon as she graduates and she has enough money saved to be able to rent a place with a few roommates. Overall I truly admire her because she is smart and hardworking," the man explained, adding he chipped in $3,000 toward his niece's car gift.

"My brother bought the car and gave it to her as a birthday gift from both of us. Now my son is mad at me and claims that I'm an a--hole and should have given this money to him and helped him buy a car instead," he concluded.

Users sounded off in the comments, with some agreeing and others thinking he was in the wrong.

"He IS a mooch. He threw a fit because the money his parents gifted their niece he thought was owed to him. That is by definition, a mooch," one person wrote.

"Why would you do something for a high school graduation when your kid has no plans of college? High school is literally the bare minimum. Like legally you have to send your kid to school until they're 17. The kid does nothing with his life and wants to be rewarded, that's not how life works," another commented.

"[You're the a--hole] but NOT for not buying him a car. That's your money and your choice and I doubt anyone but your son would disagree with that. That said, your elitist attitude toward your son is why [you're the a--hole] . He's not living with you, nor sponging off of you. He's making his own choices and while you clearly don't agree with them, you don't get to be smug about him being a loser because he didn't go to college. Most restaurant jobs are minimum wage, but tips are included so it's more than that. That said, he's obviously making enough to support himself without your help, but instead of realizing that some kids take a while to find their direction in life, you just basically call him a loser because he didn't go to college like your niece is," someone else chimed in.