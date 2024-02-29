25-Year-Old Son Threatens to Move Out After Mom Charges Him $600 ‘Rent’ to Live at Home

A man on Reddit is sharing that he is planning on moving out after his mom began charging him rent to live at home.

"I'm 25 years old, was paying $60 a week rent for a few years. I recently started a new temp job that pays pretty decent, and they decided to keep me with the company last week. This morning my mom texted me to say 'Rent starts up again, $150 a week,'" the son began his post.

"I just told her I will move out. I already pay for my own meals, I only have my small bedroom to call my own in their house. I can rent a studio apartment 3 or 4 times the size of my room for a few hundred more, or could rent a room with friends for less than my mom is trying to charge me," the post continued.

The man then shares that he pays his own bills and that he and his parents are never even around each other.

"It would be one thing if they cooked and cleaned for me every day and I was raking up their bills but I do my own thing, pay my own bills, I never really even cross paths with my parents besides when I am getting off work," the man said.

The son said that his mom wants him to pay $600 to live at his parents house and that it is steep.

"My moms definitely p--sed that I said that, I can tell. But I'm also upset the person who birthed me is trying to get me to pay what I would pay a landlord for rent just to sleep in her house. Even 100 a week I would have been more inclined to be okay with, but 600 a month just to be able to sleep at my parents house seems a little high. If I am paying $600 a month I think I would deserve my own spaces around the house also as I would with a landlord, it seems having a landlord would be a better deal for me in this case," he concluded.

Other Reddit users in gave their thoughts about the situation in the comments section of the post.

"Y'know, parents have bills and utilities to pay, also. You're only entitled to free room and board until you're a legal adult," one user said.

"You mom has no right to be mad at you for moving out," another person said.

"She can charge you rent. You can either accept it or move out. There's really nothing nefarious going on," read another comment.

"You have the right to decide if you want to live in that space with your parents, pay more to live on your own, or pay less to live with (potentially more than 2 friends. You can absolutely choose to move out," said someone else.