Woman Refuses to Baby-Proof Home to Accommodate Pregnant Sister

A woman on Reddit is refusing to baby-proof her house for her pregnant sister.

"My older sister is pregnant again, yay, and she needs a place to stay as her baby daddy bailed out and moved back to Romania without her. My parents agreed to let her stay with them [in my home]. They did not ask me but, like I said, they pay rent and can do as they wish with their living area," she wrote.

Her parents have "full run" of the woman's house, except for her bedroom and office.

"They want me to baby proof my levels of the house. I asked why I would need to do this as the kids would 100 percent NOT be in my area. My mom said that it would not be fair to keep the kids cooped up in the basement [guest apartment] all day," she continued.

She told them there is a "huge yard" and "sun room" the kids can play in, but her sister said she "couldn't spend all her time cramped up like that with three kids."

"I asked when she found out she was having twins. She shut up. I dragged it out of them that she was planning on watching her friend's toddler for money. I said I did not have insurance for her to run a business out of my house. She said it was all under the table and that she needed money," the woman explained.

"I said that I agreed to let my parents live with me to help them out. They agreed to let her move in because she is an irresponsible wench that can't understand birth control. I never agreed to let her use my house as a day home. I know I do not want three kids here along with four adults," she continued.

"My mom and my sister are upset and giving me the silent treatment. My mom got my dad to ask me if they paid for the insurance if my sister could watch her friend's kid. I agreed but I did say that they should get my sister to pay it," the woman concluded.

Users rallied behind the woman in the comments, with many suggesting she research the legalities of her situation.

"You may have to reconsider this whole arrangement. You know over time this will become a mess for you. Your mom, sister and kids WILL take over your space and it will be very hard to rectify after they are here. Ask your parents to move out, although I feel sorry for your dad," one person wrote.

"If you're going to let them live there, look into what tenants' rights are in your area. You may be OK because you live there as well, but you really need to know the legal lay of the land because your mom and sister absolutely will do their damnedest to invade your space and stay there, and especially with kids living in the home, you might find yourself in a position where you can't get your space back, or can't get it back without a legal battle. So do your research," another shared.

"Speak to a lawyer regarding what’s happening please," someone else advised.